Robert Half Inc. (RHI) Stock Closes down -3.67% on Friday Trading

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) closed the day trading at $78.64 down -3.67% from the previous closing price of $81.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1081985 shares were traded. RHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RHI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Redburn on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when GLASS ROBERT W sold 12,500 shares for $80.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,812 led to the insider holds 217,049 shares of the business.

Kempthorne Dirk A sold 3,456 shares of RHI for $278,338 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 10,828 shares after completing the transaction at $80.54 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, GLASS ROBERT W, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $80.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,212,584 and left with 232,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RHI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.47B and an Enterprise Value of 8.15B. As of this moment, Robert’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RHI has reached a high of $89.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RHI traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RHI traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 106.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RHI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.51M with a Short Ratio of 7.51M, compared to 8.27M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.97% and a Short% of Float of 11.38%.

Dividends & Splits

RHI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.92, up from 1.77 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 31.10% for RHI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

