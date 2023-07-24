Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $41.04 in the prior trading day, Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed at $40.57, down -1.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7520242 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RBLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Baszucki David sold 146,154 shares for $46.04 per share. The transaction valued at 6,728,346 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Baszucki David sold 50,000 shares of RBLX for $2,300,825 on Jul 19. The President & CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $46.02 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Reinstra Mark, who serves as the Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $45.25 each. As a result, the insider received 180,998 and left with 332,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBLX now has a Market Capitalization of 24.78B and an Enterprise Value of 24.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 98.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 606.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 524.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.37M with a Short Ratio of 18.37M, compared to 18.64M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $784.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $794.4M to a low estimate of $758M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $639.9M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $834.56M, an increase of 18.90% less than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $881.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $801.15M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.31B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.