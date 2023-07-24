Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $11.13 in the prior trading day, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) closed at $11.09, down -0.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3216214 shares were traded. ROIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.98.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROIV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Kumar Rakhi sold 100 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200 led to the insider holds 82,128 shares of the business.

Kumar Rakhi sold 535 shares of ROIV for $6,420 on Jul 14. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 82,128 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 15,116,277 shares for $8.60 each. As a result, the insider received 129,999,982 and left with 71,251,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROIV now has a Market Capitalization of 8.50B and an Enterprise Value of 7.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 139.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 119.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIV has reached a high of $12.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 712.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.82M. Insiders hold about 14.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 23M with a Short Ratio of 23.00M, compared to 14.16M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 13.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Roivant Sciences Ltd. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.31, with high estimates of $14.43 and low estimates of $34.98.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.