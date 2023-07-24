SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) closed at $226.64 in the last session, up 1.70% from day before closing price of $222.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1539906 shares were traded. SBAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $228.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $222.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBAC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 156.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 13, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $260.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Ciarfella Mark R sold 8,213 shares for $355.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,919,750 led to the insider holds 23,884 shares of the business.

SILBERSTEIN JASON V sold 16,464 shares of SBAC for $5,768,721 on Aug 10. The EVP – Site Leasing now owns 21,785 shares after completing the transaction at $350.38 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, STOOPS JEFFREY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of the company, sold 66,001 shares for $345.56 each. As a result, the insider received 22,807,632 and left with 255,457 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBAC now has a Market Capitalization of 24.55B and an Enterprise Value of 39.52B. As of this moment, SBA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBAC has reached a high of $356.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $214.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 230.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 262.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBAC traded on average about 877.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.01M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SBAC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 1.17M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SBAC is 3.40, which was 2.98 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.04 and $4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.8. EPS for the following year is $5.83, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.62 and $4.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $677.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $684.56M to a low estimate of $667M. As of the current estimate, SBA Communications Corporation’s year-ago sales were $652.01M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $676.33M, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $683.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $669.16M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.63B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.