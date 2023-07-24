Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) closed at $2.39 in the last session, up 1.70% from day before closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705572 shares were traded. SIFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIFY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on December 04, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIFY now has a Market Capitalization of 436.98M and an Enterprise Value of 671.86M. As of this moment, Sify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIFY has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6946, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5343.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIFY traded on average about 245.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 743.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 182.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.78M. Insiders hold about 27.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SIFY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 29.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 91.36k on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SIFY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 15, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 23, 2002 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $134.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.1M to a low estimate of $134.1M. As of the current estimate, Sify Technologies Limited’s year-ago sales were $99.52M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.1M, an increase of 30.30% less than the figure of $34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $563.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $563.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $563.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $415.85M, up 35.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $681.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $681.4M and the low estimate is $681.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.