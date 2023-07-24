Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) was $0.23 for the day, down -38.04% from the previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1599 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2702500 shares were traded. SASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2122.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SASI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when RUPORT MARK bought 12,300 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 7,515 led to the insider holds 17,300 shares of the business.

RUPORT MARK bought 10,000 shares of SASI for $11,121 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 35,969 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SASI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.48M and an Enterprise Value of 989.02k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SASI has reached a high of $1.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3595, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5110.

Shares Statistics:

SASI traded an average of 90.52K shares per day over the past three months and 406.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.42M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SASI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 235.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 241.18k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Masimo Corporation analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.20, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $28.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Technology and $Real Estate for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Technology. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.