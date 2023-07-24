Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) was $2.60 for the day, down -5.11% from the previous closing price of $2.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1830554 shares were traded. SLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5708.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLDP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when ANDERSON ERIK J sold 1,901 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 3,992 led to the insider holds 693,900 shares of the business.

STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH bought 214,500 shares of SLDP for $626,126 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 300,005 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Campbell Douglas M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 170,000 shares for $6.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,089,700 and left with 9,700,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 462.36M and an Enterprise Value of 216.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1647.

Shares Statistics:

SLDP traded an average of 2.68M shares per day over the past three months and 2.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.91M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.82M with a Short Ratio of 9.82M, compared to 6.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Solid Power, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.62, with high estimates of $17.97 and low estimates of $48.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Financial Services and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Industrials. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.