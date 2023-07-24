SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10927757 shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1500.

To gain a deeper understanding of SOUN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when EMAMI MAJID sold 68,333 shares for $4.42 per share. The transaction valued at 302,162 led to the insider holds 301,389 shares of the business.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares of SOUN for $50,000 on Jun 29. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 810,125 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jun 26, another insider, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 45,000 and left with 820,125 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOUN now has a Market Capitalization of 689.13M and an Enterprise Value of 707.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.93.

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $5.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3248, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5459.

It appears that SOUN traded 14.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 205.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.38M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.64M with a Short Ratio of 13.64M, compared to 12.49M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.27% and a Short% of Float of 9.76%.

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.24.

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $8.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.4M to a low estimate of $7.68M. As of the current estimate, SoundHound AI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.15M, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.96M, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.13M, up 45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.01M and the low estimate is $73.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 81.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.