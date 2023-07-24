Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) was $2.00 for the day, down -6.98% from the previous closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1263761 shares were traded.

Our analysis of SMMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Zanganeh Mahkam bought 15,973,743 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 16,772,430 led to the insider holds 23,395,269 shares of the business.

Zanganeh Mahkam bought 7,553,301 shares of SMMT for $7,930,966 on Mar 08. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,884,095 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Dhingra Ankur, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 196,362 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 206,180 and bolstered with 234,558 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMMT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.40B and an Enterprise Value of 1.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3000.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.76k whereas that against EBITDA is -2.15.

Over the past 52 weeks, SMMT has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0356, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1298.

SMMT traded an average of 2.03M shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 378.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.58M. Insiders hold about 90.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SMMT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.25M with a Short Ratio of 10.25M, compared to 4.57M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 8.94%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.17M, down -92.30% from the average estimate.