T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Stocks Hit Low of $0.0972 Before Closing at $0.10

In the latest session, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) closed at $0.10 up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0006 from its previous closing price. On the day, 93215256 shares were traded. TTOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1120 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0972.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of T2 Biosystems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.40 from $2.60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Gibbs Michael Terrence sold 239 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 115 led to the insider holds 6,612 shares of the business.

Sperzel John J III sold 2,898 shares of TTOO for $1,710 on Feb 28. The Chairman and CEO now owns 17,329 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Gibbs Michael Terrence, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,585 shares for $0.59 each. As a result, the insider received 935 and left with 6,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTOO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.51M and an Enterprise Value of 51.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTOO has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1263, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0367.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TTOO has traded an average of 50.62M shares per day and 104.74M over the past ten days. A total of 290.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 239.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TTOO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 249.5k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.91M, an estimated decrease of -65.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7M, a decrease of -54.20% over than the figure of -$65.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.3M, down -54.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.7M and the low estimate is $13.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 109.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.