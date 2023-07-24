Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Records 15.37 million Shares Traded, Reaches $97.99 High

After finishing at $97.86 in the prior trading day, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) closed at $97.25, down -0.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15372015 shares were traded. TSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on July 14, 2023, Reiterated its Positive rating but revised its target price to $135 from $128 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSM now has a Market Capitalization of 467.43B and an Enterprise Value of 443.94B. As of this moment, Taiwan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has reached a high of $110.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.86B. Shares short for TSM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.56M with a Short Ratio of 13.56M, compared to 25.08M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TSM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.83 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 872.70% for TSM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1005:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

