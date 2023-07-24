Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.92

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed the day trading at $260.02 down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $262.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 160315773 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSLA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 17, 2023, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $265 from $170 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Taneja Vaibhav sold 4,000 shares for $278.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,113,440 led to the insider holds 104,504 shares of the business.

Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,750 shares of TSLA for $1,045,125 on Jul 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 197,540 shares after completing the transaction at $278.70 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Zhu Xiaotong, who serves as the SVP, Automotive of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $276.35 each. As a result, the insider received 690,875 and left with 62,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSLA now has a Market Capitalization of 824.13B and an Enterprise Value of 803.39B. As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $314.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 235.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 193.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSLA traded about 137.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSLA traded about 126.21M shares per day. A total of 3.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.76B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 95.63M with a Short Ratio of 95.63M, compared to 91.19M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.45. EPS for the following year is $4.65, with 30 analysts recommending between $8.31 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $24.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.28B to a low estimate of $20.88B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.96B, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.4B, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.03B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.46B, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149.77B and the low estimate is $112.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.