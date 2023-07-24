The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) closed at $179.66 in the last session, down -1.43% from day before closing price of $182.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4663954 shares were traded. EL stock price reached its highest trading level at $183.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $179.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 455.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $193 from $210 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 9,869 shares for $199.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,973,297 led to the insider holds 11,406 shares of the business.

Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 43,311 shares of EL for $8,752,853 on May 11. The Executive Group President now owns 21,275 shares after completing the transaction at $202.09 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Haney Carl P., who serves as the EVP Research Prod & Innovation of the company, sold 9,741 shares for $253.90 each. As a result, the insider received 2,473,240 and left with 4,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EL now has a Market Capitalization of 64.21B and an Enterprise Value of 68.14B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 118.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $284.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $175.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 192.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 227.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EL traded on average about 2.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 357.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.64M, compared to 3.34M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EL is 2.64, which was 2.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90. The current Payout Ratio is 82.70% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $5.18, with 28 analysts recommending between $7.45 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.71B to a low estimate of $3.32B. As of the current estimate, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.56B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4B, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.85B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.74B, down -10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.64B and the low estimate is $16.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.