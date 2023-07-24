TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Stocks Hit Low of $1.7500 Before Closing at $1.82

In the latest session, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) closed at $1.82 down -3.19% from its previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2931357 shares were traded. TMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9481 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TMC the metals company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Karkar Andrei bought 3,997,519 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,998,139 led to the insider holds 55,953,495 shares of the business.

O’Sullivan Anthony sold 60,660 shares of TMC for $47,533 on Mar 30. The Chief Development Officer now owns 512,777 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Stone Gregory, who serves as the Chief Ocean Scientist of the company, sold 52,031 shares for $0.76 each. As a result, the insider received 39,502 and left with 420,876 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMC now has a Market Capitalization of 510.76M and an Enterprise Value of 482.37M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has reached a high of $3.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3054, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9887.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMC has traded an average of 3.30M shares per day and 7.87M over the past ten days. A total of 272.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.16M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TMC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 6.3M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.