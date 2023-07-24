Toast Inc. (TOST)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) closed at $21.96 in the last session, up 0.37% from day before closing price of $21.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8006834 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TOST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Comparato Christopher P sold 58,000 shares for $25.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,497,603 led to the insider holds 320,001 shares of the business.

Matlock James Michael sold 758 shares of TOST for $19,563 on Jul 17. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 25,535 shares after completing the transaction at $25.81 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, Fredette Stephen, who serves as the Co-President of the company, sold 160,000 shares for $26.06 each. As a result, the insider received 4,168,983 and left with 2,813,744 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOST now has a Market Capitalization of 11.65B and an Enterprise Value of 10.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $27.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TOST traded on average about 7.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 524.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 342.43M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of Jun 29, 2023 were 26.8M with a Short Ratio of 26.80M, compared to 19.52M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.05% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $941.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $951.55M to a low estimate of $918.8M. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $675M, an estimated increase of 39.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, an increase of 38.80% less than the figure of $39.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $980M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.05B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.