Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) closed at $78.72 in the last session, up 0.17% from day before closing price of $78.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1654862 shares were traded. TOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.17.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TOL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on July 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $100 from $77 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 20,000 shares for $83.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,665,082 led to the insider holds 246,547 shares of the business.

Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 50,000 shares of TOL for $4,094,920 on Jul 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 246,547 shares after completing the transaction at $81.90 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, Connor Martin P., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,658 shares for $81.60 each. As a result, the insider received 380,097 and left with 47,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.61B and an Enterprise Value of 10.82B. As of this moment, Toll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOL has reached a high of $83.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TOL traded on average about 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.14M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TOL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 3.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TOL is 0.84, which was 0.81 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for TOL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 10, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.98 and a low estimate of $2.07, while EPS last year was $2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.29, with high estimates of $3.62 and low estimates of $2.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.95 and $10.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.63. EPS for the following year is $9.91, with 17 analysts recommending between $11.79 and $7.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.51B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Toll Brothers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.26B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.58B, a decrease of -27.90% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.39B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.71B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.45B and the low estimate is $8.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.