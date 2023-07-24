TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.29, down -1.14% from its previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0053 from its previous closing price. On the day, 795885 shares were traded. TCON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3024 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2722.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when THEUER CHARLES bought 47,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 35,250 led to the insider holds 399,417 shares of the business.

THEUER CHARLES bought 3,999 shares of TCON for $2,639 on Apr 26. The President and CEO now owns 352,417 shares after completing the transaction at $0.66 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Opaleye Management Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 174,508 shares for $1.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 240,821 and bolstered with 4,324,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCON now has a Market Capitalization of 7.59M and an Enterprise Value of 164.17k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCON has reached a high of $2.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2797.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TCON traded 304.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 484.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.37M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TCON as of Jun 29, 2023 were 141.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 163.34k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Earnings Estimates

