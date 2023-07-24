Understanding Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s financial health through ratios

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) closed the day trading at $1.06 down -3.64% from the previous closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2538212 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Stein Jeffrey bought 50,000 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 51,855 led to the insider holds 281,602 shares of the business.

Tari Leslie sold 7,562 shares of CDTX for $11,570 on Mar 13. The CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER now owns 190,179 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Sandison Taylor, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,203 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 11,021 and left with 288,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDTX now has a Market Capitalization of 95.43M and an Enterprise Value of 48.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDTX has reached a high of $2.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1996, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0648.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDTX traded about 950.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDTX traded about 635.29k shares per day. A total of 78.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.91M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $11.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.3M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.22M, an estimated increase of 85.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.54M, a decrease of -49.60% less than the figure of $85.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $114.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $76.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.29M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.5M and the low estimate is $5.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -77.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.