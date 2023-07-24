Understanding Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)’s financial health through ratios

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) closed the day trading at $1.20 down -26.38% from the previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8656185 shares were traded. KSCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KSCP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Lehnhardt Aaron J sold 238,000 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 98,603 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSCP now has a Market Capitalization of 71.11M and an Enterprise Value of 110.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSCP has reached a high of $3.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6961, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4016.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KSCP traded about 4.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KSCP traded about 13.54M shares per day. A total of 59.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.50M. Insiders hold about 6.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KSCP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.11M, compared to 2.37M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.94% and a Short% of Float of 8.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.