Understanding Mercer International Inc. (MERC)’s financial health through ratios

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) closed the day trading at $8.31 down -1.42% from the previous closing price of $8.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578120 shares were traded. MERC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MERC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Rettig Rainer sold 12,000 shares for $16.34 per share. The transaction valued at 196,024 led to the insider holds 10,893 shares of the business.

Purchase Keith sold 10,000 shares of MERC for $170,100 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 67,393 shares after completing the transaction at $17.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MERC now has a Market Capitalization of 552.04M and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. As of this moment, Mercer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MERC has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MERC traded about 694.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MERC traded about 537.09k shares per day. A total of 66.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.06M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MERC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 1.99M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.56%.

Dividends & Splits

MERC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.30, up from 0.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42. The current Payout Ratio is 15.50% for MERC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 1990 when the company split stock in a 10249:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $453.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $465.1M to a low estimate of $441M. As of the current estimate, Mercer International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.15M, an estimated increase of 36.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $448.83M, an increase of 12.70% less than the figure of $36.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $449.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $448M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MERC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.