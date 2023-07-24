Understanding Tapestry Inc. (TPR) through its ratios

In the latest session, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) closed at $41.55 down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $41.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2162672 shares were traded. TPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.39.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tapestry Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on May 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $55 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Dadlani Manesh sold 1,582 shares for $38.53 per share. The transaction valued at 60,954 led to the insider holds 39,375 shares of the business.

Dadlani Manesh sold 2,005 shares of TPR for $73,804 on Sep 12. The VP, Controller and PAO now owns 33,681 shares after completing the transaction at $36.81 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Dadlani Manesh, who serves as the VP, Controller and PAO of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $36.85 each. As a result, the insider received 206,434 and left with 35,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.63B and an Enterprise Value of 12.27B. As of this moment, Tapestry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPR has reached a high of $47.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TPR has traded an average of 3.02M shares per day and 2.27M over the past ten days. A total of 234.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 231.19M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TPR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.04M with a Short Ratio of 9.04M, compared to 8.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TPR is 1.20, from 1.15 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 30.70% for TPR, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are Teradyne, Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $45.50, with high estimates of $11.25 and low estimates of $39.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Energy and $Energy for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Real Estate. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.