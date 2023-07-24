Understanding Yext Inc. (YEXT) through its ratios

In the latest session, Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) closed at $9.46 down -3.17% from its previous closing price of $9.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 941022 shares were traded. YEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yext Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Shin Ho sold 6,000 shares for $10.27 per share. The transaction valued at 61,645 led to the insider holds 114,224 shares of the business.

Distelburger Brian sold 45,625 shares of YEXT for $279,595 on Dec 27. The Director now owns 3,070,805 shares after completing the transaction at $6.13 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Distelburger Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,800 shares for $6.13 each. As a result, the insider received 139,844 and left with 3,116,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YEXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.17B and an Enterprise Value of 1.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -94.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YEXT has reached a high of $14.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YEXT has traded an average of 1.96M shares per day and 1.37M over the past ten days. A total of 123.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.31M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YEXT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.74M, compared to 3.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $101.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $102.12M to a low estimate of $101.88M. As of the current estimate, Yext Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.87M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YEXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $406.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $405.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $406.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $400.85M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $438.24M and the low estimate is $421.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.