uniQure N.V. (QURE) Records 1.0 million Shares Traded, Reaches $10.13 High

After finishing at $9.95 in the prior trading day, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) closed at $10.02, up 0.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002491 shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QURE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when CALOZ PIERRE sold 15,117 shares for $11.36 per share. The transaction valued at 171,729 led to the insider holds 95,098 shares of the business.

Gut Robert sold 3,228 shares of QURE for $60,945 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 47,669 shares after completing the transaction at $18.88 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, CALOZ PIERRE, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,920 shares for $18.80 each. As a result, the insider received 54,896 and left with 110,215 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QURE now has a Market Capitalization of 476.79M and an Enterprise Value of 303.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 855.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 806.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.11M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 3.63M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.1 and a low estimate of -$1.79, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and -$6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$4.46, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.59 and -$6.93.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $207.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $475.5M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, uniQure N.V.’s year-ago sales were $497k, an estimated increase of 41,692.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $484.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $228.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 114.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.79M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -51.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.