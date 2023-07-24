Update from FREYR Battery (FREY): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $8.14 in the prior trading day, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) closed at $8.30, up 1.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2048829 shares were traded. FREY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FREY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $14 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FREY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 788.94M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.61M. Insiders hold about 16.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FREY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.19M with a Short Ratio of 11.19M, compared to 53.98k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.01% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.83, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$2.49.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84M and the low estimate is $18.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7,388.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.