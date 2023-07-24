Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)

In the latest session, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) closed at $1.65 down -1.79% from its previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526220 shares were traded. DBVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBVT now has a Market Capitalization of 320.78M and an Enterprise Value of 131.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 74.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBVT has reached a high of $2.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8900, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5963.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DBVT has traded an average of 205.40K shares per day and 324.55k over the past ten days. A total of 187.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DBVT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.69M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18M to a low estimate of $1.19M. As of the current estimate, DBV Technologies S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.31M, an estimated decrease of -27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $900k, a decrease of -38.50% less than the figure of -$27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $990k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $720k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08M, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.92M and the low estimate is $4.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 110.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.