ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Stock Closes down -1.67% on Friday Trading

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) closed the day trading at $0.06 down -1.67% from the previous closing price of $0.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0010 from its previous closing price. On the day, 66291804 shares were traded. VRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0610 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0501.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRAY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on May 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Prange Karen sold 37,600 shares for $0.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,918 led to the insider holds 8,799 shares of the business.

EBRAHIMI FARHAD FRED sold 8,203,610 shares of VRAY for $492,217 on Jul 20. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $0.06 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Castelein Caley, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,545,600 shares for $0.07 each. As a result, the insider received 109,738 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRAY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.82M and an Enterprise Value of 14.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRAY has reached a high of $4.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4697, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0034.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRAY traded about 10.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRAY traded about 57.41M shares per day. A total of 182.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.28M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VRAY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.47M, compared to 5.59M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $16.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.44M to a low estimate of $12.2M. As of the current estimate, ViewRay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.15M, an estimated decrease of -26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.55M, a decrease of -5.90% over than the figure of -$26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.21M, down -10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $125.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.4M and the low estimate is $101.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.