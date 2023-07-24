Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) was $14.35 for the day, up 12.99% from the previous closing price of $12.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6128223 shares were traded. VIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.90.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VIR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $34 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when SATO VICKI L sold 18,000 shares for $24.66 per share. The transaction valued at 443,916 led to the insider holds 1,315,351 shares of the business.

SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 700 shares of VIR for $17,577 on Jun 30. The 10% Owner now owns 16,684,041 shares after completing the transaction at $25.11 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 89,942 shares for $25.18 each. As a result, the insider received 2,264,731 and left with 16,684,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.92B and an Enterprise Value of -198.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIR has reached a high of $31.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.87.

Shares Statistics:

VIR traded an average of 1.04M shares per day over the past three months and 2.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.86M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VIR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 5.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.85, with high estimates of $14.35 and low estimates of $165.81.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $ETF.