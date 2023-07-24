What shareholders can do to beat the market with Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) closed the day trading at $76.77 down -2.72% from the previous closing price of $78.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1562377 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of THC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Arbour Paola M sold 38,556 shares for $75.22 per share. The transaction valued at 2,900,338 led to the insider holds 33,006 shares of the business.

Arnst Thomas W sold 21,178 shares of THC for $1,548,602 on May 19. The EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $73.12 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Arnst Thomas W, who serves as the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $60.07 each. As a result, the insider received 96,112 and left with 21,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THC now has a Market Capitalization of 7.83B and an Enterprise Value of 22.14B. As of this moment, Tenet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THC has reached a high of $85.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, THC traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, THC traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 102.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.11M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.11% stake in the company. Shares short for THC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 3.79M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Truist Financial Corporation analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $36.32, with high estimates of $2.48 and low estimates of $1.82.

