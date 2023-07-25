A glimpse at Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) was $2.58 for the day, down -5.84% from the previous closing price of $2.74. On the day, 1507503 shares were traded. GRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5400.

Our analysis of GRTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Bachleda Mark bought 11,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 24,717 led to the insider holds 11,000 shares of the business.

Degnan Chris bought 10,000 shares of GRTX for $19,593 on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.96 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Sorensen Mel, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 168,120 and bolstered with 332,044 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 110.70M and an Enterprise Value of 79.15M.

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTX has reached a high of $3.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0075, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2696.

GRTX traded an average of 670.67K shares per day over the past three months and 886.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 983.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 812.61k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.61, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$2.74.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.88M and the low estimate is $21.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 632.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.