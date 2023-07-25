A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)

As of close of business last night, Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.36, down -24.44% from its previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3057412 shares were traded. SDPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SDPI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Eberwein Jeffrey E. bought 2,800 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,688 led to the insider holds 1,224,741 shares of the business.

Eberwein Jeffrey E. bought 927 shares of SDPI for $908 on May 17. The 10% Owner now owns 1,221,941 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On May 16, another insider, Eberwein Jeffrey E., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 80 shares for $0.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 78 and bolstered with 1,221,014 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDPI now has a Market Capitalization of 39.78M and an Enterprise Value of 44.11M. As of this moment, Superior’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDPI has reached a high of $1.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9821.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SDPI traded 107.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 565.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.19M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SDPI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 25.51k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $5.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.9M to a low estimate of $5.9M. As of the current estimate, Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.54M, an estimated increase of 29.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.1M, up 31.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.07M and the low estimate is $30.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.