AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $7.85 in the prior trading day, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) closed at $7.65, down -2.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2062842 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABCL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 153,000 shares for $6.52 per share. The transaction valued at 997,728 led to the insider holds 56,012,493 shares of the business.

Booth Andrew bought 14,500 shares of ABCL for $99,325 on May 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 153,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.85 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 85,102 shares for $10.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 859,249 and bolstered with 55,859,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.21B and an Enterprise Value of 1.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -112.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCL has reached a high of $14.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 287.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.83M. Insiders hold about 19.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 25.24M with a Short Ratio of 25.24M, compared to 25.97M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.74% and a Short% of Float of 12.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $12.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.7M to a low estimate of $9.95M. As of the current estimate, AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.92M, an estimated decrease of -72.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.67M, a decrease of -83.10% less than the figure of -$72.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $485.42M, down -89.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82M and the low estimate is $47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.