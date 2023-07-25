ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) closed at $30.02 in the last session, down -2.53% from day before closing price of $30.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1578999 shares were traded. ACAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACAD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when DAVIS STEPHEN sold 100,000 shares for $30.04 per share. The transaction valued at 3,004,350 led to the insider holds 36,695 shares of the business.

DAVIS STEPHEN sold 55,104 shares of ACAD for $1,380,449 on Jul 12. The CEO now owns 36,695 shares after completing the transaction at $25.05 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, DAVIS STEPHEN, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 16,498 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 412,450 and left with 91,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACAD now has a Market Capitalization of 4.88B and an Enterprise Value of 4.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has reached a high of $33.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACAD traded on average about 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 162.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACAD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.36M with a Short Ratio of 8.36M, compared to 10.04M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.63 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $157.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $166.11M to a low estimate of $137.5M. As of the current estimate, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.56M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.04M, an increase of 29.00% over than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $695M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $557.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $653.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $517.24M, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $833.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $635.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.