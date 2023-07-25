Aceragen Inc. (ACGN) Stock Price Peaks at $1.0000 During Trading

The closing price of Aceragen Inc. (NASDAQ: ACGN) was $0.75 for the day, down -23.99% from the previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2351 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623403 shares were traded. ACGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6925.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Pillar Invest Corp sold 2,213 shares for $1.54 per share. The transaction valued at 3,408 led to the insider holds 164,894 shares of the business.

Pillar Invest Corp sold 3,605 shares of ACGN for $5,696 on Jul 12. The 10% Owner now owns 167,107 shares after completing the transaction at $1.58 per share. On May 17, another insider, Pillar Invest Corp, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 26,965 shares for $1.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,290 and bolstered with 170,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACGN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.27M and an Enterprise Value of 4.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACGN has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1321.

Shares Statistics:

ACGN traded an average of 309.39K shares per day over the past three months and 115.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.62M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ACGN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 95.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 114.29k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Earnings Estimates

