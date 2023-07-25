Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $2.01

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) closed the day trading at $2.01 down -2.90% from the previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 917425 shares were traded. ADVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1390 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADVM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Rubinstein Linda M bought 100,000 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 145,490 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Fischer Laurent sold 41,239 shares of ADVM for $32,232 on Mar 15. The CEO, President and Director now owns 692,141 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Soparkar Peter, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,360 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider received 10,442 and left with 265,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADVM now has a Market Capitalization of 202.16M and an Enterprise Value of 135.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 57.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 37.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADVM has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4519, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9201.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADVM traded about 469.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADVM traded about 749.68k shares per day. A total of 100.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.90M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADVM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.48M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$1.23.