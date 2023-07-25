Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) closed at $17.07 in the last session, down -0.29% from day before closing price of $17.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7124866 shares were traded. AFRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.64.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AFRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when GIC Private Ltd sold 203,905 shares for $15.42 per share. The transaction valued at 3,144,215 led to the insider holds 11,887,747 shares of the business.

Rabois Keith sold 17,286 shares of AFRM for $192,711 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $11.15 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Rabois Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,287 shares for $12.77 each. As a result, the insider received 220,673 and left with 17,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFRM now has a Market Capitalization of 5.05B and an Enterprise Value of 7.83B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has reached a high of $40.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AFRM traded on average about 16.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 297.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFRM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 37.45M with a Short Ratio of 37.45M, compared to 41.5M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.66% and a Short% of Float of 16.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.94 and -$4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$3.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $406.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $415M to a low estimate of $395M. As of the current estimate, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $364.13M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $428.4M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $517M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377.41M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.