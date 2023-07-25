AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Records 0.98% Price increase in Monday Trading

The price of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) closed at $0.24 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0023 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1036337 shares were traded. UAVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2380 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2330.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAVS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. sold 75,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 56,250 led to the insider holds 408,750 shares of the business.

Mooney Barrett sold 35,000 shares of UAVS for $26,250 on Aug 15. The Chairman and CEO now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAVS now has a Market Capitalization of 26.05M and an Enterprise Value of 29.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAVS has reached a high of $0.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2940, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4032.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAVS traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.60M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UAVS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 3.44M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.