Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) Rise 0.23% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.17

The price of Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) closed at $0.17 in the last session, up 0.23% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0004 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549197 shares were traded. AKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1760 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1568.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AKTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley FBR on January 04, 2019, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $2.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 17.63M and an Enterprise Value of 4.38M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTX has reached a high of $1.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1733, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3478.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AKTX traded on average about 484.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 255.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.72M. Insiders hold about 16.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AKTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 205.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 216.65k on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

