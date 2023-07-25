Analyst EPS estimates for SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) stock

After finishing at $2.35 in the prior trading day, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) closed at $2.30, down -2.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 677081 shares were traded. SLGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2900.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on February 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLGC now has a Market Capitalization of 432.27M and an Enterprise Value of -104.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLGC has reached a high of $5.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6225, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7826.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 961.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 925.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 186.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.02M with a Short Ratio of 9.02M, compared to 8.87M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.80% and a Short% of Float of 5.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $19.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.3M to a low estimate of $18.7M. As of the current estimate, SomaLogic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.14M, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.47M, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.67M, down -16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.8M and the low estimate is $97.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.