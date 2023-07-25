Analysts predict EPS of -$0.63 for Cutera Inc. (CUTR)’s current quarter

After finishing at $16.29 in the prior trading day, Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) closed at $15.50, down -4.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726260 shares were traded. CUTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CUTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUTR now has a Market Capitalization of 308.34M and an Enterprise Value of 471.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUTR has reached a high of $54.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 742.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 520.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.29M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 131.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CUTR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 4.91M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.14% and a Short% of Float of 29.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.66. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$3.06.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $64.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.82M to a low estimate of $61.27M. As of the current estimate, Cutera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.22M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.19M, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.92M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.4M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $306.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $332.5M and the low estimate is $275.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.