Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Sprinklr Inc. (CXM)

In the latest session, Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) closed at $13.44 down -1.32% from its previous closing price of $13.62. On the day, 1551655 shares were traded. CXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.29.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sprinklr Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 122.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Pattabhiraman Arun sold 71,177 shares for $14.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,037,049 led to the insider holds 439,600 shares of the business.

Singh Pavitar sold 40,000 shares of CXM for $582,800 on Jul 14. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,009,082 shares after completing the transaction at $14.57 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Lee Roger H, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 36,388 shares for $14.94 each. As a result, the insider received 543,637 and left with 300,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.60B and an Enterprise Value of 3.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -165.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $15.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CXM has traded an average of 1.70M shares per day and 1.69M over the past ten days. A total of 265.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.00M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 3.02M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $173.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $174M to a low estimate of $173M. As of the current estimate, Sprinklr Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.63M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $715M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $713.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.19M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $828.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $845.5M and the low estimate is $813M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.