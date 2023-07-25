Analyzing Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM)’s quick and current ratios

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) closed the day trading at $47.88 down -3.37% from the previous closing price of $49.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1834818 shares were traded. ALGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALGM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Lury Richard R. sold 6,000 shares for $42.58 per share. The transaction valued at 255,480 led to the insider holds 27,663 shares of the business.

Lynch Susan D bought 240 shares of ALGM for $9,967 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 12,523 shares after completing the transaction at $41.53 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, OEP SKNA, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,980,000 shares for $37.76 each. As a result, the insider received 188,044,800 and left with 17,649,247 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGM now has a Market Capitalization of 9.20B and an Enterprise Value of 8.89B. As of this moment, Allegro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGM has reached a high of $53.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALGM traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALGM traded about 1.9M shares per day. A total of 191.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.9M with a Short Ratio of 6.90M, compared to 6.55M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $275.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.3M to a low estimate of $275M. As of the current estimate, Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $217.75M, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.81M, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $973.65M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.