Analyzing Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s quick and current ratios

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRON, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.90 and its Current Ratio is at 31.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when ADLER JASON MARC bought 37,500 shares for $1.74 per share. The transaction valued at 65,074 led to the insider holds 1,402,304 shares of the business.

ADLER JASON MARC bought 100,000 shares of CRON for $179,650 on May 25. The Director now owns 1,376,054 shares after completing the transaction at $1.80 per share. On May 23, another insider, ADLER JASON MARC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 190,220 and bolstered with 1,306,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRON now has a Market Capitalization of 693.54M and an Enterprise Value of -139.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has reached a high of $3.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8382, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3027.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRON traded about 1.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRON traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 380.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.91M. Insiders hold about 46.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRON as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.53M with a Short Ratio of 10.53M, compared to 9.91M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $22.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.5M to a low estimate of $20.4M. As of the current estimate, Cronos Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.06M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.19M, a decrease of -2.10% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.9M, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186M and the low estimate is $103.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.