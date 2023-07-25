Analyzing FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)’s quick and current ratios

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) closed the day trading at $2.25 down -0.44% from the previous closing price of $2.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9886583 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FCEL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.85.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCEL now has a Market Capitalization of 915.21M and an Enterprise Value of 755.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2778, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8637.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FCEL traded about 14.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FCEL traded about 16.87M shares per day. A total of 406.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 406.04M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FCEL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 68.1M with a Short Ratio of 68.10M, compared to 78.3M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.74% and a Short% of Float of 16.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $27.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $34M to a low estimate of $23M. As of the current estimate, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.1M, an estimated decrease of -35.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.95M, a decrease of -26.10% over than the figure of -$35.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.48M, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $218.84M and the low estimate is $154.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.