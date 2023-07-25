Analyzing Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.44, down -7.01% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0328 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2240779 shares were traded. HYMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HYMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on October 23, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when GARRETT DIANE R sold 67,629 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 23,129 led to the insider holds 2,125,447 shares of the business.

RIDEOUT STANTON K sold 45,621 shares of HYMC for $15,602 on Jun 05. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 1,099,177 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On May 31, another insider, RIDEOUT STANTON K, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 2,100 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider received 716 and left with 1,144,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYMC now has a Market Capitalization of 87.56M and an Enterprise Value of 92.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYMC has reached a high of $1.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3566, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4922.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HYMC traded 2.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HYMC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.64M with a Short Ratio of 11.64M, compared to 17.26M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.