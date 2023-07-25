Analyzing Lilium N.V. (LILM)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Lilium N.V.’s stock clocked out at $1.26, down -3.82% from its previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8460819 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3075 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LILM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on July 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1.20 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LILM now has a Market Capitalization of 601.82M and an Enterprise Value of 391.97M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3070, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2095.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LILM traded 6.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 461.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.35M. Insiders hold about 63.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 7.66M, compared to 7.91M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Lilium N.V. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.12, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $8.58.

