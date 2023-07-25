Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Records 0.52 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.3700 High

After finishing at $3.28 in the prior trading day, Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) closed at $3.28, up 0.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522419 shares were traded. ANNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ANNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares for $2.13 per share. The transaction valued at 639,720 led to the insider holds 5,701,926 shares of the business.

Love Douglas sold 6,571 shares of ANNX for $38,564 on Feb 15. The President & CEO now owns 197,646 shares after completing the transaction at $5.87 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Lew Jennifer, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 166 shares for $6.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,046 and left with 29,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANNX now has a Market Capitalization of 174.12M and an Enterprise Value of -21.54M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANNX has reached a high of $7.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7941, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9963.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 980.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 351.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ANNX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.17M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.

Earnings Estimates

