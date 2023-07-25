Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $1.35

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) closed the day trading at $1.35 down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569958 shares were traded. AQMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AQMS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when SMITH EDWARD J bought 90,500 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 99,550 led to the insider holds 309,050 shares of the business.

Zhang Peifang bought 72,900 shares of AQMS for $80,190 on Jul 19. The Director now owns 251,050 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, DIVITO VINCENT L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $1.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,900 and bolstered with 334,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQMS now has a Market Capitalization of 133.59M and an Enterprise Value of 139.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28687.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.90k whereas that against EBITDA is -9.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQMS has reached a high of $1.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1695, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0344.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AQMS traded about 554.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AQMS traded about 1.88M shares per day. A total of 81.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.21M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AQMS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 4.76M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $710k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $650k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4k, up 16,150.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.1M and the low estimate is $10.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,249.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.