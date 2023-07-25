As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) offers stability

After finishing at $6.03 in the prior trading day, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) closed at $5.92, down -1.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865866 shares were traded. BBAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR has reached a high of $6.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 664.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 657.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 204.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.24M. Insiders hold about 76.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 950.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 710.4k on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BBAR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $205.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.53M to a low estimate of $205.53M. As of the current estimate, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -80.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.99M, a decrease of -47.20% over than the figure of -$80.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $222.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222.99M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $975.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.