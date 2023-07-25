ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) expected to report EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3947697 shares were traded. ASX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASX now has a Market Capitalization of 15.30B and an Enterprise Value of 19.30B. As of this moment, ASE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASX has reached a high of $9.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASX has traded an average of 5.45M shares per day and 5.95M over the past ten days. A total of 2.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Shares short for ASX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.72M with a Short Ratio of 8.72M, compared to 8.42M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ASX is 0.57, from 8.79 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 113.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.16. The current Payout Ratio is 61.98% for ASX, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.64B to a low estimate of $4.35B. As of the current estimate, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $5.45B, an estimated decrease of -17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.52B, a decrease of -7.20% over than the figure of -$17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.47B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.39B, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.82B and the low estimate is $22.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.