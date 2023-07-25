Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $3.79

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) closed the day trading at $3.79 up 2.43% from the previous closing price of $3.70. On the day, 757293 shares were traded. AHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6900.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AHT, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Eubanks Deric S sold 30 shares for $4.39 per share. The transaction valued at 132 led to the insider holds 24,895 shares of the business.

Ansell Benjamin J MD sold 110 shares of AHT for $846 on Oct 27. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AHT now has a Market Capitalization of 130.67M and an Enterprise Value of 3.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHT has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9598, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9640.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AHT traded about 663.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AHT traded about 492.96k shares per day. A total of 34.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AHT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.97M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.15 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$1.32 and low estimates of -$1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.13 and -$6.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.13. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $370.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $387.28M to a low estimate of $353.3M. As of the current estimate, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $348.1M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.77M, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $352.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.51M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.